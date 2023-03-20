Maharashtra sees uptick in anti-Muslim rallies: Report

Over the last four months, Maharashtra, where leaders and political activists staunchly advocate ideologies centered on the ideals of Marathi pride, has witnessed an uptick in rallies that championed the anti-Muslim sentiment with BJP leaders helming such events.

Since November 2022, the state witnessed at least 50 'Jan Aakrosh Morcha' rallies, all of which had speakers who vividly attacked minorities with speeches on "love jihad", "land jihad" and conversion, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The BJP, now part of the government, alongside Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, has distanced itself from these rallies, which they claim are organised by the Sakal Hind Samaj. However, leaders of the saffron party frequently star in these processions, the report said. Meanwhile BJP leaders, such as Telangana MLA T Raja Singh and Kalicharan Maharaj—who face cases for hate speech—are familar appearances at these events.

“There are three major aspects of Islamic aggression. First is "love jihad", second comes "land jihad" and finally there is the problem of conversion… For these… there is a Ram-led solution – one where you will not be stopped by political leaders, the Supreme Court or even the media. That solution is their economic boycott,” BJP leader Kajal Hindustani reportedly said at one such rally.

A 'Jan Aakrosh' morcha organised in Vashi in Navi Mumbai on February 26 in protest against "love jihad" and "land jihad" saw several hundred protesters marching for about 3 km from Vashi’s Blue Diamond Chowk to Shivaji Chowk, raising slogans and carrying placards and banners demanding laws to prevent "love jihad and land jihad".

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who participated in the morcha warned of dire consequences if such incidents are not stopped.

In a similar rally in January, leaders and workers of outfits including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bajrang Dal, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also marched in the rally, which began from Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Questioning the reason for such rallies, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena had, in an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, said that BJP plays its "trump card" whenever it feels jolts of defeat. Now they have begun the game of playing the Hindu-Muslim card, it said. "With Modi-Shah at the Centre, there is a Ramrajya and this state is a heaven for Hindus…this is what their (supporters of the BJP) people say. So it is surprising that there was still the 'Aakrosh' morcha (rally)," it said.

The article further said taking out such a march would have been logical had the Muslim League been (ruling) the Centre and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Maharashtra.

A senior BJP leader told the publication that the changed circumstances since the party joined hands with the Shinde group could be the reason behind their emergence.

“He (Uddhav) will always have the advantage of being Balasaheb Thackeray’s son, but the dilemma for him will be that his leaders can neither participate in these rallies nor condemn them,” he said.

""Love jihad" is a common thread across the country. What Maharashtra is witnessing now is an experiment to check whether these mobilisations will reflect in votes," he added.

Another interesting aspect the reported stated is that the same truant BJP leaders are seen across these right-wing rallies even when the organisers are different.

(With PTI inputs)