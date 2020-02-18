Maharashtra: Latur anti-CAA protest enters 5th day

Maharashtra: Shaheen Bagh-like Latur anti-CAA protest enters 5th day

PTI
PTI, Latur,
  • Feb 18 2020, 20:59pm ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 20:59pm ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

 An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest on the lines of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh sit-in entered its fifth day on Tuesday in Latur in Maharashtra.

The protest, in which women from both majority and minority communities are taking part along with artists painting images of icons like Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, began at Annabhau Chowk here on February 14.

One of the highlights of the protest are posters exhorting people to donate a book to a needy student, with the student's name being given as Amit Shah and the book being the Constitution.

Protesters said the CAA and the National Register of Citizens exercise were moves by the Narendra Modi government to target the Muslim community. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Citizenship Act
Maharashtra
Shaheen Bagh
Comments (+)
 