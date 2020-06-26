Pawar, Dy CM, Tope, Deshmukh review Pune situation

Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh review Pune Covid-19 situation

Ajit Pawar said he would talk to CM Uddhav Thackeray to mitigate the financial burden on Pune Municipal Corporation due to the coronavirus outbreak

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 26 2020, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 19:36 ist
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar arrives at Pune Smart city office for a meeting with Maharashtra government officials, in Pune city, Friday, June 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state health minister Rajesh Tope and state home minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday reviewed the Covid-19 situation in Pune district at a meeting in the Council Hall here.

The NCP chief asked officials to ramp up testing for the infection while the deputy CM directed district, civic and police officials to work in coordination to contain the outbreak.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The NCP chief asked officials to regularly review the situation in containment zones and to also ensure private hospitals do not overcharge patients.

Ajit Pawar, also state finance minister, said he would talk to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to mitigate the financial burden on Pune Municipal Corporation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Tope asked the Pune district and civic administrations to implement the "Mumbai pattern" to fight the outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He said after antigen tests, the state government had decided to conduct antibodies tests, which will help detect people with the infection in containment zones.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced that families of police personnel who died of Covid-19 can stay in official quarters till the time the deceased would have retired in the normal process.

He also said there was an increase in cyber crimes during the lockdown, and experts had been brought in to curb the menace.

The leaders also visited the PMC's "war room" set up to coordinate coronavirus combat efforts. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

NCP
Sharad Pawar
Congress
Ajit Pawar
Anil Deshmukh
Rajesh Tope
Pune
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 