Maharashtra: Three child labourers rescued, factory manager arrested

Police have arrested the manager of a factory for allegedly employing three children as workers at his unit in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate took action on Friday and rescued the three children.
"Acting on a tip-off that some children were employed as workers in the factory located at Navghar in Bhayandar, the police raided the premises on Thursday. Three children were found working on electric metal press and electric furnace," an official release said. They were rescued and the 50-year-old manager of the factory was arrested, it said. An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 374 (unlawfully compelling any person to labour against will), 34 (common intention) as well as under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act was registered against him. A search is on to trace the owner of the factory, it said.
