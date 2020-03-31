'Maha to procure 10L litres of milk at Rs 25 per litre'

Maharashtra to procure 10L litres of milk at Rs 25 per litre: Ajit Pawar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2020, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 18:41 ist

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday decided to procure 10 lakh litres of milk per day at Rs 25 per litre.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the collection of milk will begin in four to five days and will continue for two months.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

He said the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant lockdown had hit the dairy sector hard and almost 10 lakh litres of the 12 lakh litres of milk produced was going unsold, and market rates per litre had reached a low of Rs 15 -17.

Track the state-wise confirmed cases here

"The state government will procure ten lakh litres of milk through milk cooperative societies at Rs 25 per litre. The stock will be used to make milk powder which will be stored and sold online. It will implemented through the state Milk Cooperative Federation," Pawar said.

He said Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for this initiative.

Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said milk producers will benefit from this decision. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Balasaheb Thorat
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

Kolkata: Trans heroes samaritans to homeless & hungry

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

 