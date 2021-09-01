Maharashtra to set up science city named after Rajiv Gandhi in Pune

Maharashtra to set up Rajiv Gandhi science city in Pune

The Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vigyan Avishkar Nagari would be spread over 8 acre

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 01 2021, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 20:55 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

In a major decision, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has okayed a proposal to set up a science innovation city in memory of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Pimpri-Chinchwad, the sister city of Pune. 

The Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vigyan Avishkar Nagari would be spread over 8 acre. 

The project, which has an outlay of Rs 191 crore, is expected to come up in the precincts of the famed Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park.

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “It will be ready within the next five years. It is intended to create a scientific outlook among the students and to prepare future scientists,” Thackeray said.

 

Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Rajiv Gandhi
