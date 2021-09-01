Maharashtra to set up science city named after Rajiv Gandhi in Pune

In a major decision, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has okayed a proposal to set up a science innovation city in memory of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Pimpri-Chinchwad, the sister city of Pune.

The Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vigyan Avishkar Nagari would be spread over 8 acre.

The project, which has an outlay of Rs 191 crore, is expected to come up in the precincts of the famed Pimpri-Chinchwad Science Park.

The decision was taken at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “It will be ready within the next five years. It is intended to create a scientific outlook among the students and to prepare future scientists,” Thackeray said.