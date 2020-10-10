Thane: Two women rescued from spa; owner booked

Maharashtra: Two women rescued from spa; owner, manager booked

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Oct 10 2020, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 19:51 ist

Two women were rescued from a spa in Mira Road town of Maharashtra's Thane district, while a case was registered against the manager and owner of the establishment for allegedly using them for flesh trade, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Friday raided Relax Spa and rescued two women who were present in the premises, said Tukaram Tatkar, PRO of the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar police.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC and Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) has been registered against the manager and owner of the spa, who allegedly used the women for flesh trade, the official said.

The Kashimira police are investigating the case, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
trafficking

What's Brewing

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Did the universe exist before Big Bang?

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Winter is coming for the world’s airlines

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Are emotions inherent or constructed?

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

Gadgets Weekly: Sony 8K smart TV, Bose earbuds and more

 