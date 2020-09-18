Maharashtra's coronavirus count rises by 21,656, death toll by 405

Maharashtra's coronavirus count rises by 21,656

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 18 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 21:08 ist

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday with the single-day addition of 21,656 cases, the state health department said.

Due to the death of 405 patients during the day, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said.

A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,283 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,80,668, while its death toll rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported on Friday alone.

Pune city added 1,875 Covid-19 cases, which took its tally to 1,38,268, while 28 deaths pushed toll to 3,165.

The state has so far conducted 56,93,345 tests.

The state has so far conducted 56,93,345 tests. 

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

