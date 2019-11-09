Maintain calm: Gadkari ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday appealed to people to respect the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit and maintain peace.

"People should maintain peace and respect the verdict. It is the responsibility of every person to ensure that no untoward incident takes place anywhere. It is the duty of people to remain calm," he told reporters at the Nagpur airport in morning.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, is set to deliver the verdict in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute on Saturday.