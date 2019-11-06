Man finds crocodile in bathroom of his house

Waking up at night to find a predator in your house might seem like the plot for a scary movie. But for a man in Gujarat, this was reality.

Mahendra Padhiyar, a resident of Vadodara, woke up in the middle of the night, disturbed by a sound coming from his bathroom. He thought it might just be a cat, but saw a crocodile, staring at him with its jaws open, as he opened the bathroom door, according to media reports.

Padhiyar said the crocodile was four and a half feet long. He called the Wildlife Rescue Trust (WRT) for help.

"We got a call from Padhiyar following which we reached the spot at about 2:45 AM. It was a bit tough to rescue the reptile as it was dark. The crocodile was aggressive," a member of the Wildlife Rescue Trust told the Times of India.

The WRT suspects that the crocodile must have crawled out from the Vishwamitri river, which is home to hundreds of reptiles.