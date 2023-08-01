Man stabs, injures friend in Bhiwandi after argument over PUBG game

Man stabs, injures friend in Bhiwandi over PUBG game

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Aug 01 2023, 01:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 01:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly stabbing and injuring his friend in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said.

The victim and the accused are friends and had an argument over online game PUBG, resulting in the stabbing incident, the official said.

A probe is under way, he added.

