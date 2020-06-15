Man tests +ve after wedding; bride, 63 more quarantined

Man tests COVID-19 positive after wedding; bride, 63 others quarantined

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Jun 15 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 16:39 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

A 22-year-old man who got married three days ago tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday leading to the bride and 63 others who attended the function being quarantined in Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said.

Jawhar Tehsildar Santosh Shinde said the man is a laboratory assistant.

"He got tested before marriage and the report had returned negative. However, his samples tested positive after marriage. The bride and 63 others who attended the ceremony have been quarantined," he told PTI.

Palghar currently has 1,911 COVID-19 cases and 61 people have died of the infection so far. 

