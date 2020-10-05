Man tries to consume 'liquid' at Maha minister's review

Man tries to consume 'liquid' at Maha minister's review meet

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad,
  • Oct 05 2020, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A farmer tried to consume some liquid from a container during a review meeting being chaired by Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope in Jalna on Monday, police said.

While Tope was listening to issues facing Jalna district, 60 kilometres from here, farmer Vilas Athavale from Pathurdi tried to consume some liquid which he had brought with him, a Taluka police station said.

The man has been admitted in the civil hospital while the liquid has been sent to the forensic laboratory to find out its contents.

"There is some land issue back in his village and we need to find out if this act has some connection to that," Taluka police station official Sambhaji Wadate told PTI.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Rajesh Tope
poison

What's Brewing

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

India successfully tests SMART missile

India successfully tests SMART missile

 