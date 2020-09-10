Marathas must get concessions till quota is restored: BJP

The BJP on Thursday demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra offer other concessions to the Marathas until the reservation for the community in education and jobs is restored.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil also alleged that the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 law granting quota to the community because of lack of seriousness shown by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in pursuing the case.

"Like the (previous) BJP government, the MVA government should give relief through concessions to the Maratha community until it gets back reservation," he said in a statement.

As the completion of the constitutional process of giving the reservation to the Marathas took some time, the BJP government in the state had offered several concessions to the community in education and employment, Patil said.

The MVA government has created hurdles in the working of the SARTHI institute, set up by the BJP government, by starving it of funds, he alleged.

The Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) is a non-profit government body for research, policy advocacy and training for socio-economic and educational development of Maratha and Kunbi-Maratha communities.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane accused the state government of betraying the community.

"Today, the future of the community is in the dark," he tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the implementation of the Maratha quota law and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.