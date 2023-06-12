Matheran emerges as most favourite holiday spot and summer reprieve for Mumbaikars

Matheran emerges as Mumbaikars' favourite vacation spot

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats,  Matheran, located in the Raigad district,  is an eco-sensitive region and is Asia's only automobile-free hill station

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Jun 12 2023, 02:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 02:13 ist
The toy train at Matheran. Credit: Central Railway

Matheran near Mumbai has emerged as one of the most famous holiday destinations during the summer.

The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old and  is one among the few mountain railways in India - is a hot favourite among tourists. 

The Neral-Matheran Toy train, which is more than 100 years old and  is one among the few mountain railways in India - is a hot favourite among tourists. 

The figures available from the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway reflect this.

During this summer three months from March to May 2023, a total of 1,31,481 passengers have been ferried to Matheran including  shuttle services between Aman Lodge and Matheran during the period March 2023 to May 2023 which is 16.97 % more as  compared to the corresponding period last year with 1,12,401 passengers.  

The total revenue registered during these three months period from March 2023 to May 2023 stands at Rs.1,01,28,424  showing an increase of 39.98 % over the corresponding period of March 2022 to May 2022 with Rs. 72,87,680.

These figures indicate the important role of Railways in providing a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers coming to this tourist destination. 

“Central Railway is popularizing this place not only as a major tourist destination but also as a place which takes one close to Nature. It provides the thrill of watching Nature closely along with a memorable ride in the Toy train thus immersing oneself in the serenity of the natural environment of Matheran,” CR officials said. 

Matheran, which means - “"forest on the forehead" - was discovered in May 1850 by Hugh Poyntz Malet, the then district collector of Thane. Lord Elphinstone, the then Governor of Bombay laid the foundations of the development as a future hill station. The Britishers developed Matheran as a popular resort to beat the summer heat in the region. The Matheran Hill Railway - a popular toy train -  was built in 1907 by Sir Adamjee Peerbhoy.

One can do a lot of things in Matheran – walk, trek, mountaineering and rock climbing, valley crossing, night trails, bird watching and so on.

