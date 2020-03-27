Maximum Maharashtra COVID-19 positive cases in 31-40 age group: Report

In what comes as a bit of shock, the age group of the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra is 31-40 years as against the perceptions that senior citizens are more vulnerable.

According to an analysis of 122 COVID-19 positive patients, till Wednesday, 33 patients were between the age group of 31-40.

If one looks at the age-wise distribution, in the age group of 1-10 years (2 patients), 11-20 years (8), 21-30 years (24), 31-40 years (33), 41-50 years (24), 51-60 years (15), 61-70 years (13) and 71-80 years (3).

The report prepared by Medical Education and Drugs Department, Government of Maharashtra, reveals that all casualties so far is in the age group of 61-70.

If one looks at sex-wise distribution, 84 (69 percent) are males and 38 (31 percent) are females. Most of the cases in Maharashtra are 'import cases'. As many as 66 patients (54 percent) had travelled abroad, while 35 (29 per cent) are 'contact cases'. While 6 percent of the cases were inconclusive, reports of 11 percent are awaited.

The majority of the 'import cases' are those who had travelled to United Arab Emirates, followed by the United States, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and the Philippines. The rest of the cases are from Thailand, Australia, Scotland, Turkey, Russia, Congo, Oman and Spain.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region has the largest number of cases followed by Pune and Sangli districts.

