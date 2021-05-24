MNS demands apology for Alibag reference in TV show

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday objected to a line reportedly used by a television programme host which depicts Alibag in the state's Raigad district in a poor light.

MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Amey Khopkar, in a Facebook live session, said he had been informed that singer Aditya Narayan, who hosts a singing-based reality show on Sony TV, had used the line, part of street lingo, which pokes fun at people of Alibag as small-town simpletons unused to the ways of metropolitan Mumbai.

Khopkar said he had spoken to Udit Narayan, a hugely popular playback singer and Aditya's father, as well as Sony TV officials on the issue.