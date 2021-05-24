MNS demands apology for Alibag reference in TV show

MNS demands apology for Alibag reference in TV show

The MNS leader said Sony TV has been told that an apology was a must in the next episode of the show

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 24 2021, 21:08 ist
  • updated: May 24 2021, 22:32 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday objected to a line reportedly used by a television programme host which depicts Alibag in the state's Raigad district in a poor light.

MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Amey Khopkar, in a Facebook live session, said he had been informed that singer Aditya Narayan, who hosts a singing-based reality show on Sony TV, had used the line, part of street lingo, which pokes fun at people of Alibag as small-town simpletons unused to the ways of metropolitan Mumbai.

Khopkar said he had spoken to Udit Narayan, a hugely popular playback singer and Aditya's father, as well as Sony TV officials on the issue.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MNS
Maharashtra
Alibaug

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Why is Covid killing so many pregnant women in India?

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Gau mutra to bhabhiji papad: Covid myths go unchecked

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Mid-air wedding in flight violating Covid norms

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Would you buy these Japanese Yubari melons for $24,800?

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

Zimbabwe cricketer’s tweet lands him Puma sponsorship

 