MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson and general secretary Sandeep Deshpande was attacked on Friday morning during his morning work at the Shivaji Park at Dadar.

Deshpande, a close aide of MNS president Raj Thackeray is currently undergoing treatment at the Hinduja Hospital at Mahim after suffering injuries on his arms, legs. His condition has been described as stable.

He was attacked with rods and a stump by assailants who were wearing face masks.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the police have launched investigations into it.