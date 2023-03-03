MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande attacked in Mumbai

Deshpande was attacked with rods and a stump by assailants  who were wearing face masks

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Mar 03 2023, 10:05 ist
Sandeep Deshpande (R) with Raj Thackeray. Credit: Instagram\sandeepdeshpandeofficial

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena spokesperson and general secretary Sandeep Deshpande was attacked on Friday morning during his morning work at the Shivaji Park at Dadar. 

Deshpande, a close aide of MNS president Raj Thackeray is currently undergoing treatment at the Hinduja Hospital at Mahim after suffering injuries on his arms, legs. His condition has been described as stable.

He was attacked with rods and a stump by assailants who were wearing face masks.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, the police have launched investigations into it. 

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai
MNS

