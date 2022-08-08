Monsoon Session of Maharashtra Legislature to begin on August 10; Cabinet expansion likely

The much-awaited ministerial expansion of the month-old Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra appeared to be in sight, as the Monsoon Session of state legislature was expected to commence from Wednesday.

Shinde and Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively, on June 30, and the new government cleared the trust vote on July 4.

The delay in cabinet formation and convening the Monsoon Session gave the opposition coalition of Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, reason to take to task the government formed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

On Monday, however, Shinde and Fadnavis held extensive discussions on the issue and finalised over a dozen names, sources said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat’s additional secretary Subhash Nalavade sent out a circular to the officers and staff, which notified them that the Monsoon Session was proposed to begin from Wednesday (August 10), and all employees needed to report from Tuesday (August 9), despite it being declared public holiday.

Shinde and Fadnavis were yet to comment about Tuesday’s reported ministerial expansion.

The ministerial hopefuls from the BJP were said to be Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pravin Darekar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ganesh Naik and Ravindra Chavan.

While from the Shiv Sena members of Shinde camp the suggested names were Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Sanjay Shirsat and Shambhuraje Desai.