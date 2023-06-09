Mumbai: Ayesha Shroff duped of Rs 58L by staffer in son Tiger's martial arts firm

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff was duped of Rs 58.53 lakh allegedly by a kickboxer she had appointed as a staffer in her son's firm, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

As per the complaint lodged by Ayesha Shroff at Santacruz police station, the kickboxing association fighter, identified as Alan Fernandes, was appointed as director of operations in Tiger Shroff's MMA Matrix company.

The company gives training in mixed martial arts and its administration is handled by Ayesha Shroff, he said.

"Fernandes was appointed director in the MMA Matrix firm in 2018. He is accused of collecting money to organise 11 tournaments in India and abroad through the firm and depositing Rs 58.53 lakh in his personal account," the official said quoting the FIR.

Ayesha Shroff lodged a complaint on May 3 after which Fernandes was booked under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust and other offences, the official said.