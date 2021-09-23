Mumbai coastal road project to be ready by Nov 2023: BMC chief

Mumbai coastal road to be ready by Nov 2023: BMC chief

The project is being done in two phases - the Phase I from Marine Drive to Worli and Phase II from Worli to Kandivli

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s flagship project of the coastal road in Mumbai would start functioning from November 2023. 

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has been controlled by the Shiv Sena for over quarter of a century, is executing the Rs 12,700 crore project. 

The project is being done in two phases - the Phase I from Marine Drive to Worli and Phase II from Worli to Kandivli.

The project commenced in October 2018, the project was earlier targeted to be completed by 2022, but it got delayed due to litigation.

“Around 40 per cent of the project (Phase I) is complete. Work on the project is going on 24x7 in three shifts and the project would be completed by November 2023,” Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said. 

The coastal road project from Marine Drive to Worli (27 km in length including 16 km stretch of interchanges) was executed by the BMC out of its own funds. 

“This has reached 40% physical completion now, including completion of a 1 kilometre long,4 0 feet diametre tunnel under Malabar Hill. Only 900 metres length of tunnel remains now. This is the first of its kind under-sea tunnel of 40 feet diameter executed in our country,” he said. 

According to him, this will also include a 125 acre garden on the reclaimed land abutting the coastal road with 1,852 underground car parking.

