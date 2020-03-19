26,000 Indians expected to arrive from Gulf

Mumbai faces major challenge as 26,000 Indians expected to arrive from Gulf

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 19 2020, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 18:47 ist
A policeman wearing protective mask in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, walks past a deserted Gateway of India. PTI

In what could be one of the biggest medical challenge, Mumbai is bracing up to receive more then 26,000 Indians from the Gulf nations.

Majority of the flights would land at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is creating quarantine and isolation wards.

The Indians are expected to arrive from United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman.

Since as many as 15 persons who have come from Dubai had tested positive for Covid-19, those who arrive from Gulf would have to be quarantined.

The exact flight schedule is not yet known as the government has decided not to allow international flight arrivals form 22 March for a week's time.

The quarantine and isolation has been planned at the Seven Hills Hospital at Marol and municipal training centre at Powai.

Those arriving, if they are form Mumbai, will be allowed to go and be in home-quarantine.

