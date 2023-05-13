Mumbai: Hundreds of SIM cards found to have been issued using fake documents; 13 arrested

As many as 13 persons have been arrested in the city over the last three days for the sale of SIM cards activated on the basis of fake identity documents, police said on Saturday.

Some of these SIM cards were being used at call centres, officials said, adding that 2,197 cards were seized during the operation.

Joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan told reporters that police took action after being alerted by the Department of Telecommunication that SIM cards were being issued using dubious documents (such as fake Aadhaar cards) in the city.

Police found during the probe that at least 8,500 cards were activated using 62 photos, he said, adding that six First Information Reports were registered in this connection and 13 people were taken into custody.

As many as 695 cards were found to have been issued using photographs of a single person, the joint CP said. Raids were conducted in the jurisdictions of V P Road, D N Nagar, Malabar Hill, Sahar and Bangur Nagar police stations during the operation, said another official.

Those arrested included SIM card sellers, agents and call centre owners who used such SIM cards.

All the arrested persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including cheating and forgery, and more arrests are likely, the official said. Police also raided a call center in Mira Road in neighbouring Thane district from where 52 SIM cards were seized, he said.