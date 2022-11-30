Mumbai Metro Line 3 to have environmental benefits

Mumbai Metro Line 3 to have environmental benefits: MMRCL

The corridor will reduce 2.61 lakhs tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 30 2022, 08:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2022, 08:37 ist
Metro trial run in Mumbai. Credit: PTI File Photo

The underground Mumbai Metro Line-3 will bring in several environmental benefits, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corp Ltd (MMRCL).

The Metro Line-3 will lead to a reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh/day and reduced fuel consumption of 3.54 lakh litres/day

The corridor will reduce 2.61 lakhs tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

“There would be a 35% reduction in traffic on road and reduction in noise pollution,” officials of MMRCL said. 

According to the officials, smart LED lighting systems with automatic light control features will reduce energy consumption.

“The adoption of roof-mounted air conditioning with Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) scheme will result in 4-5% energy saving. The automatic control system for CO2 and Humidity inbuilt with the air-conditioning system of Metro cars will result in better passenger comfort in all climate conditions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
India News
Mumbai
metro

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

DH Toon | 'The Kashmir Files' film row at IFFI

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

Most notable volcanic eruptions in the 20th century

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

JLo's new album inspired by rekindled romance with Ben

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Mauna Loa: Facts about the world's largest volcano

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Scientists revive 48,500-year-old ‘zombie virus’

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Cryptoverse: It's Messi v Ronaldo in fan coin world cup

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Why have Man Utd, Liverpool been put up for sale?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

Explained | What is wet-leasing of aircraft?

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

In Pics| Effective ways to ensure good eye health

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

DH Radio | Chilling truths about the Mehrauli murder...

 