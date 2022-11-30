Mumbai Metro Line 3 to have environmental benefits: MMRCL

The underground Mumbai Metro Line-3 will bring in several environmental benefits, according to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corp Ltd (MMRCL).
The Metro Line-3 will lead to a reduction in vehicular trips by 6.65 lakh/day and reduced fuel consumption of 3.54 lakh litres/day
The corridor will reduce 2.61 lakhs tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.
“There would be a 35% reduction in traffic on road and reduction in noise pollution,” officials of MMRCL said.
According to the officials, smart LED lighting systems with automatic light control features will reduce energy consumption.
“The adoption of roof-mounted air conditioning with Variable Voltage Variable Frequency (VVVF) scheme will result in 4-5% energy saving. The automatic control system for CO2 and Humidity inbuilt with the air-conditioning system of Metro cars will result in better passenger comfort in all climate conditions.
