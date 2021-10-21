Mumbai police arrest 'hawala' operator in extortion case against Param Bir Singh

Hawala operator held in Param Bir Singh extortion case

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 21 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 14:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Mumbai Police have arrested a 42-year-old 'hawala' operator from Gujarat in connection with an extortion case registered against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Alpesh Patel, was apprehended on Tuesday by a team of the Mumbai Police's crime branch unit-11 from Mehsana in Gujarat, he said. Hawala denotes illegal transaction of funds by skirting the legal banking channels. Patel's role came to light during an investigation into the extortion case, which was filed a few months back by businessman Bimal Agrawal at Goregaon police station here against IPS officer Param Bir Singh, the official said.

Accordingly, the Mumbai police launched a search for Patel. Acting on an information, a police team went to Mehsana and arrested Patel, the official said. He was on Wednesday produced before a court which sent him in police custody till Friday, the official said, adding that a probe is underway into the case.

Multiple cases of extortion have been registered against Singh at various police stations in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane. A lookout notice had also been issued against the IPS officer, but investigation agencies have not been able to trace him so far.

