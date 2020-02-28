Mumbai police commissioner not to get extension: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve will not get an extension, the Maharashtra government said on Friday.

Barve is due to retire on Saturday.

"Mumbai police commissioner will not be given extension," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters, without stating who would replace him in the coveted post.

Barve, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was given two extensions, first in August and then in November last year.

He had taken over as Mumbai top cop on February 28, 2019.

Sources said that Deshmukh would be meeting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday night after which the new commissioner's name would be announced.

Barve was in news recently when it came to light that a firm owned by his son and wife was given a project to digitise the city police' records.

He maintained that the services were offered free of cost, and there was no possibility of any financial gain for him or his family from the project.

The project, awarded by the previous BJP government in Maharashtra before the assembly elections in October, did not take off due to some technical issues.