Mumbai Rains Live: Moderate rain in city, suburbs; heavy rainfall likely in isolated places, says BMC

  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 09:08 ist
Northern parts of the Konkan Coast, including Mumbai, are expected to see heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar are on orange alert. Stay tuned for updates.
  • 09:03

    Moderate rain in city, suburbs; possiblity of heavy rainfall in isolated places: BMC

  • 05:57
  • 05:15

    Skymet predicts disruption to daily commute

    Skymet predicted heavy showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Wednesday. "These rainfall activities are expected to be on the heavier side and water logging along with communication issues and traffic chaos may also be seen," it said.

  • 04:30

    Mumbai, Thane on Orange alert

    Mumbai saw heavy rains on Tuesday. According to a report, in the three hours ending at 9:30 pm, many parts of Mumbai Metropolitan Regionhad already registered between 20 to 40mm of rain.

  • 03:53

    After a rainy Tuesday, IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai

    Under the influence of weather systems, most parts of Maharashtra are very likely to experience enhanced rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during next 2-3 days with gradual reduction thereafter, according to IMD.