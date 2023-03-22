Mumbai receives highest single-day rainfall in month in 17 years on March 21

Mumbai received 16.6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, the highest in a day in March since 2006, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.
The Santacruz observatory had recorded 11.9 mm of rainfall on March 10, 2006, said IMD, Mumbai scientist, Sushma Nair.
Heavy unseasonal rains lash Mumbai and satellite cities; transport services unaffected
“It (Tuesday) was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in the last 17 years,” Nair said. In 1918, the Colaba observatory recorded the highest single-day rainfall ever in March in the city, measuring 34.3 mm.
It is very unusual for Mumbai to witness rains in March. The IMD attributed the westerly wind and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea as the reason behind the spell.
