Mumbai records over 95% of rainfall within 6 days this month

Mumbai records over 95% of rains in just 6 days in June

Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 30 2023, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 10:37 ist
Women hold an umbrella as they walk on the street amid heavy rain in Mumbai. Credit: IANS File Photo

Mumbai received more than 95 per cent of the rainfall recorded this month between June 24 and 29, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed.

Despite the heavy showers over the last six days, the city has recorded an overall deficit in rains this month. The June normal for Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm.

This year, it recorded 395 mm rainfall, of which 371.4 mm rain was received during June 24 to 29. In the suburbs, Santacruz weather station's normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm.

This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Rainfall
monsoon
IMD

