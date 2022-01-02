Mumbai to host India's first water taxi service

The financial capital of Mumbai is set to get a new transportation solution with the commissioning of state-of-the-art water taxi services.

The services would be formally launched in January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the exact dates are being finalised. The project is a joint initiative of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Infinity Harbour Services LLP and West Coast Marine will be the two service operators.

From Mumbai, the two points for the services would be the International Cruise Terminal at Ballard Pier and Domestic Cruise Terminal (DCT) at Ferry Wharf. The government is working on various routes from DCT to Nerul, Belapur, Vashi, Airoli, Rewas, Karanja, Dharamtar, Kanhoji Angre Island and Thane.

Another route is from ICT to Elephanta Island, which is a tourist spot and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This will also provide an alternative mode of travel for commuters moving between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, besides road and rail. The water taxis will take about 30 minutes to complete a single journey, which will significantly lower the commute time between Mumbai and its satellite township.

