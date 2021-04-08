Mumbai's Covid case count drops below 10K after 2 days

Mumbai's Covid-19 case count drops below 10,000 after 2 days

The financial capital had reported 10,428 new Covid-19 cases and 23 fatalities on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 08 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 22:04 ist
The Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 80 per cent, according to the BMC. Credit: Reuters Photo

Mumbai reported 8,938 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a drop from over 10,000 infections each on the previous two days, and 23 fresh deaths, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, with the addition of 8,938 cases, the city's Covid-19 tally surged to 4,91,698, while the death toll jumped to 11,874.

The financial capital had reported 10,428 new Covid-19 cases and 23 fatalities on Wednesday and 10,030 infections and 31 deaths on Tuesday.

Also read — Mumbai's Covid-19 vaccination to halt due to lack of vaccines: Mayor

According to the BMC, 4,503 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 3,92,514.

Mumbai's number of active Covid-19 cases rose to 86,279, it said.

As many as 48,902 more Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 44,54,140, the civic body said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Mumbai has gone down to 80 per cent, according to the BMC.

Also read — Covid-19 vaccine war erupts between Centre and Maharashtra

The overall infection growth rate has increased to 2.03 per cent, while the case doubling rate has dropped to 33 days, it said.

The civic body said the city currently has 71 active containment zones, in slums and 'chawls' (old tenements), and 750 sealed buildings.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

