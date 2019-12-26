Mumbai's CSMT gets 5-star rating by FSSAI

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), under the Central Railway, has been awarded the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification with a five-star rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

'Eat Right Station' is part of the ‘Eat Right India’ movement launched by the FSSAI and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) aimed at promoting food safety and hygiene at the static catering units at the railway stations.

The food quality regulator of the FSSAI and HUL along with officers of the Central Railway (CR) and the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and food auditors inspected the food plaza, Jan – Ahaar, base kitchen, retail catering stalls and other catering establishments at the CSMT station, following which the standard of food was certified and rated.

The CSMT has been judged on the basis of compliance of food safety and hygiene, availability of healthy diet, food handling at preparation, transshipment, and retail/serving point, food-waste management, promotion of local & seasonal food and creating awareness on food safety and healthy diet.

After the final audit, the FSSAI awarded a five-star rating with 88% scope to the CSMT station.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is the first station on Central Railway to have been given this certification.

‘Eat Right India’ movement comprises two aspects -- ‘Eat Healthy’ and ‘Eat Safe’. “Eat Healthy' looks at nudging citizens to make healthy food choices and building healthy food habits and encourages them to choose nutritious and fortified foods in the right proportion and limit foods that are high in salt, sugar and fat. The ‘Eat Safe’ pillar is about ensuring food safety to prevent foodborne diseases. It includes maintaining hygiene and sanitation, both personal and environmental, proper waste disposal, following safe food practices and combating adulteration.

The concept has been promoted and supported by the Railways to help passengers make healthy and right food choices.