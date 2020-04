The COVID-19 cases in India's financial capital of Mumbai is soaring northwards every day but the doubling time has increased.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made this point based on statistical data reported between April 17-27.

According to slides provided by the civic body, during this period doubling time in Mumbai has increased from 8.3 to 10.

During the same period, the average doubling rate in Maharashtra was 8.9. Whereas the national average was 9.5 days.