Muslims of India need not fear: Ajmer Dargah head

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said on Thursday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against the Muslims of the country and they need not fear it as it does not pose any danger to their citizenship.

He said the government must constitute a high-power committee considering the sentiments of the Muslim community and submit a factual report after hearing their grievances to eradicate all the fears and myths shrouding the new law.

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not against the Muslims living in the country. Any Muslim living in the country need not fear as there is no danger to their citizenship. But, there is a need to clarify the fear and myth spreading among the Muslims in the country," the Dargah Deewan said.

Referring to the Delhi police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Abedin appealed to the Centre to issue a guideline to the police to refrain from using force on students and to not treat the university students as criminals.

He also appealed the students of the university to not take law in their hands as they are the future of the country and their parents and family have high hopes from them.