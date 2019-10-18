Nagpur: 4 cannons of medieval era found during digging

Four old cannons were found during digging for a development project at a heritage site here on Thursday, an official said.

The guns were found at the Kasturchand Park ground located in the middle of the city.

District collector Ravindra Thakre told PTI that beautification and some development work are currently underway at the Kasturchand Park ground, a heritage site.

"On Thursday, the digging work was underway for storm drainage water at the ground when four very old cannons were found," he said.

A military establishment located near the site has taken possession of the cannons, Thakre said.

Subsequently, the cannons will be handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for examination, he said.

"The cannons are very old but we cannot say now how old are they until the ASI examines them," said Thakre.

Cannons are known to be used in conflicts during the medieval era.