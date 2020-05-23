Nashik COVID-19 count touches 902 as 12 test positive

Nashik COVID-19 count touches 902 as 12 test positive

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • May 23 2020, 03:32 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 03:32 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

 Twelve coronavirus positive cases, comprising 11 from Nashik city and one from Malegaon, were detected on Friday in Nashik district, taking the COVID- 19 count here to 902, an official said.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Malegaon currently has 685 cases while the figure is 67 for Nashik city, 111 for other parts, and 39 are from places outside the district, officials said.

Of the 46 people who have died of the infection so far in the district, 43 are from Malegaon and three from Nashik municipal corporation limits.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nashik
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN

Disrupted vaccinations pose threat to 80 mn kids: UN

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 