Nashik COVID-19 count touches 902 as 12 test positive

Twelve coronavirus positive cases, comprising 11 from Nashik city and one from Malegaon, were detected on Friday in Nashik district, taking the COVID- 19 count here to 902, an official said.
Malegaon currently has 685 cases while the figure is 67 for Nashik city, 111 for other parts, and 39 are from places outside the district, officials said.
Of the 46 people who have died of the infection so far in the district, 43 are from Malegaon and three from Nashik municipal corporation limits.
