Nawab Malik accuses Kashiff Khan, Sameer Wankhede of being linked to Goa drugs mafia

Levelling yet another serious charge against NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that the officer and his friend and Fashion TV India head Kashiff Khan are linked to the drug trade of Goa carried out by Russian-mafia.

“Goa is known world over that it’s a centre of ‘drug tourism’, however, nothing is being done there…no action is being taken,” Malik told reporters in Mumbai.

Re- posting the whatsapp chats between K P Gosavi and an informer for those doubting the authenticity of the same.

K P Gosavi's number is visible here and open to verification, he is currently in the custody of Pune Police. pic.twitter.com/wScPGk4jiE — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 16, 2021

Malik also tweeted some screenshots of WhatsApp conversation which suggested that Wankhede, whose office has jurisdiction over Maharashtra and Goa, is known to Kashiff Khan.

Malik also indicated that another person by the code-name of ‘White Dubai’, who is operating from the UAE and his name figures in the WhatsApp chats of both Kashiff Khan and Gosavi. “In the coming days. I will reveal about this “White Dubai”,” he said.

“The Russian drug mafia is active in Goa, it is Kashiff Khan who controls the drug trade in Goa, but he’s part of Wankhede’s ‘private army’ and he is now being shielded…He has many cases lodged against him and is also declared an ‘absconder’ by a court…he is in Goa,” Malik said, adding that during the 2-3 October raid on Cordelia cruise, Kashiff Khan was allowed to go.

On the WhatsApp chats that he has released, Malik said, “These are between K P Gosavi and an informer which shows how they were planning to trap people who were going to attend the party on the Cordelia Cruise. He is part of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army therefore he has a lot to answer.”

“The informer mentions Kashiff Khan. Why is Kashiff Khan not being questioned? What is the relationship between Kashiff Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede?” he tweeted.

