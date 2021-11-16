Kashiff Khan, Wankhede linked to Goa drugs mafia: Malik

Nawab Malik accuses Kashiff Khan, Sameer Wankhede of being linked to Goa drugs mafia

Malik also tweeted some screenshots of WhatsApp conversation which suggested that Wankhede, whose office has jurisdiction over Maharashtra and Goa

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 16 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 15:16 ist

Levelling yet another serious charge against NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister Nawab Malik said that the officer and his friend and Fashion TV India head Kashiff Khan are linked to the drug trade of Goa carried out by Russian-mafia. 

“Goa is known world over that it’s a centre of ‘drug tourism’, however,  nothing is being done there…no action is being taken,” Malik told reporters in Mumbai. 

Malik also tweeted some screenshots of WhatsApp conversation which suggested that Wankhede, whose office has jurisdiction over Maharashtra and Goa, is known to Kashiff Khan.

Also Read | Is Gujarat becoming a hub of narcotics? asks Nawab Malik

Malik also indicated that another person by the code-name of ‘White Dubai’, who is operating from the UAE and his name figures in the WhatsApp chats of both Kashiff Khan and Gosavi. “In the coming days. I will reveal about this “White Dubai”,” he said.

“The Russian drug mafia is active in Goa, it is Kashiff Khan who controls the drug trade in Goa, but he’s part of Wankhede’s ‘private army’ and he is now being shielded…He has many cases lodged against him and is also declared an ‘absconder’ by a court…he is in Goa,” Malik said, adding that during the 2-3 October raid on Cordelia cruise, Kashiff Khan was allowed to go.

Also Read | NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case

On the WhatsApp chats that he has released, Malik said, “These are between K P Gosavi and an informer which shows how they were planning to trap people who were going to attend the party on the Cordelia Cruise. He is part of Sameer Dawood Wankhede's private army therefore he has a lot to answer.” 

“The informer mentions Kashiff Khan. Why is Kashiff Khan not being questioned? What is the relationship between Kashiff Khan and Sameer Dawood Wankhede?” he tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nawab Malik
Maharashtra
Sameer Wankhede
Goa
Drugs case

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 