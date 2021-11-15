Is Gujarat becoming a hub of narcotics? asks Nawab Malik

Continuing to mount pressure on BJP, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday wanted to know whether Gujarat is turning into a hub of the narcotics trade in the wake of the back-to-back seizure of drugs and how Russian-mafia was carrying out the drug trade in Goa.

Incidentally, both the neighbouring Gujarat and Goa are BJP-ruled states.

Malik continued to target NCB’s Mumbai zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede pointing out that he was facing multiple probes now.

Also Read | NCB seeks voice sample of Nawab Malik's son-in-law in drugs case

“Now we are hearing that there has been a seizure of drugs in Morbi to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. Previously, drugs to the tune of Rs 350 crore was seized from Dwarka and before that, from the Mundra Port valued at nearly Rs 27,000 crore,” he pointed out.

“The narcotics are coming from Pakistan through the sea route and then it is being distributed elsewhere,” Malik said and asked whether Gujarat is becoming the new hub of narcotics.

He also alleged that Fashion TV India head Kashiff Khan is linked to the Russian mafia involved in the drugs trade in Gujarat. “The NCB’s Mumbai office looks after Maharashtra and Goa. Kashiff Khan is a member of the private army of Sameer Wankhede,” he said.

It may be recalled, previously too, Malik had made a similar charge. “Manish Bhanushali, Dhawal Bhanushali, Kiran Gosavi, Sunil Patil, who are linked with the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case, frequently stayed at five-star hotels in Ahmedabad. These are all players in the game of drugs. The question that now remains is whether the drug game is being run from Gujarat or not,” he asked

Watch the latest DH Videos here: