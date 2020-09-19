NCB arrests man linked to DJ, party organisers' network

NCB arrests man linked to DJ, party organisers' network

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 19 2020, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 19:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

In a major swoop, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested a man connected to a network of DJs and party organizers in Mumbai.

S Ghangale, who was held from Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, is said to have supplied cocaine to them.

The operation was directly supervised by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

The investigation into the case commenced on September 1 when the NCB seized a parcel with 670 gms of cocaine at the Import Custom Examination Area, Delhi. The parcel's origin can be traced back to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said NCB’s Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra.

The NCB chief had ordered a 'controlled delivery operation' to reach the accused. Under such a delivery, the NCB can keep the parcel 'alive' even after seizing the contraband and replacing it with a dummy parcel.

After executing the ‘controlled delivery’ and verifying the antecedents of the consignee, an NCB team reached Mumbai and successfully arrested Ghangale from Vasai, nearly 60 kms from Mumbai.

The accused is associated with several high-profile users and drug traffickers in Mumbai, many of them engaged as property dealers or construction contractors who also work as drug peddlers.

“Their network is also involved with several DJs and party organisers who in turn are linked to the high-end party circuits of Mumbai,” said Malhotra.

