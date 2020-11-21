NCB questions star couple Bharti Singh, her husband

Continuing its swoop on the entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on Saturday questioned celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Saturday.

In the morning, their flat at Andheri was raided by a team led by NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit’s Deputy Director Sameer Wankhede.Reports said that an unspecified quantity of Ganja has been seized, however, there has not been any confirmation.

After the raids, the duo was handed over summons to appear at the Exchange Building, the NCB’s Zonal Unit at Ballard Estate.

They were taken in separate vehicles to the NCB office.As Bharti entered the NCB office, she said: “….nothing….they have called us for some questioning”.

Earlier in the morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

Bharti (36) and Haarsh (33) are among the leading couples in India’s TV industry and are currently hosting India’s Best Dancer on Sony Entertainment Television.

Bharti has been part of numerous comedy shows – and is now part of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 and Funhit Me Jaari.

Haarsh is a screenwriter and producer and has written the shows Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live.

He also wrote dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi and lyrics for the title track of the film Malang. He has also created, produced and hosted Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine.

The questioning of the couple by the NCB is part of the probe to unravel the entertainment industry-drug cartel nexus.

Among the celebrities questioned earlier include Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The NCB is carrying out two investigations – one into the drug angle vis-à-vis Sushant Singh Rajput and the another the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

Nearly twenty persons –including Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik --- were arrested. Subsequently, Rhea was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.