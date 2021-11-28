NCB refuses to share drug seizure, disposal details

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has been in news for its recent actions, including an alleged drugs bust involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, has refused to share details under the Right to Information Act.

Mumbai-based activist and social worker Anil Galgali had sought details of drug seizures and disposals from the NCB and had sent two applications seeking information from the federal anti-narcotics agency on November 11.

In one application, he asked for information on goods seized in the last 3 years, the type of drugs, total price, total crime and number of accused should be given.

In the second application, Galgali had asked for detailed information about the drugs disposed of.

However, on 16 November, both the applications were rejected describing the status as “request rejected”.

Both the applications were denied on the basis of Section 24 of the RTI Act, 2005.

Galgali expressed surprise that NCB officials themselves provide so much information about narcotics action through various means and make various claims.

“So why do they avoid giving information to the citizens in the Right to Information Act?,” he said.

Galgali noted that if Mumbai Police provides such information easily, then it is wrong for the NCB to evade it.

Galgali has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah demanding clarification on the matter and uploading of such action on the website.

