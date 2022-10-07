NCB seizes drugs worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat

NCB seizes drugs worth over Rs 120 crore from Mumbai, Gujarat; ex-Air India pilot among 6 held

The NCB team had arrested one person from Jamnagar and three more were held from Mumbai in this connection

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 07 2022, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2022, 11:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 60 kg mephedrone drug worth more than Rs 120 crore from Mumbai and Gujarat and arrested six persons, including a former Air India pilot, a senior official said on Friday.

The action was taken based on specific information received by the Naval Intelligence unit at Jamnagar in Gujarat, said Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General of the NCB in a press briefing in Mumbai.

"Following the tip-off, the officials from the NCB headquarters in Delhi and its Mumbai zonal unit conducted a raid at Jamnagar on October 3 and seized 10 kg mephedrone," he said.

The NCB team had arrested one person from Jamnagar and three more were held from Mumbai in this connection, Singh added.

"On Thursday, the NCB team raided a godown located on S B Road in Fort area of south Mumbai and seized 50 mephedrone," he said.

After that, the anti-drug agency arrested two persons, including the kingpin of the cartel, he said, adding that one of the accused, Sohail Gafar Mahida, is a former Air India pilot.

Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow’ or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narcotics Control Bureau
India News
Maharashtra
Gujarat
NCB

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Do we need an Election Commission at all?

DH Toon | Do we need an Election Commission at all?

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Areca's red byproduct yields a 'green' dye

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Forest dept makes Jamboo Savari succeed despite hurdles

Four-member SpaceX crew safely docks with space station

Four-member SpaceX crew safely docks with space station

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cubbon Park aquarium to get modern tech soon

Cervical cancer screening rates extremely low in K’taka

Cervical cancer screening rates extremely low in K’taka

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro: Price, other details revealed

 