NCP Mumbai chief Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena

In a big jolt to Sharad Pawar-led NCP, senior leader and party's Mumbai president Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined the Shiv Sena.

Ahir was inducted to the saffron party by Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his son and Yuva Sena president Aditya Thackeray at Matoshree in Bandra.

The 47-year-old is a former MLA and had been a minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP Democratic Front government.

Ahir has a considerable following in Mumbai and his entry to Shiv Sena is significant as Aditya, who is being projected as the next chief minister, is expected to contest from Mumbai.

Uddhav tied the 'Shiv-bandhan' on the wrist of Ahir, signifying the latter's formal entry to Shiv Sena.

While joining, he said that he would like to he part of the dream of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Ahir also thanked Pawar giving him opportunity to serve NCP in various capacities. "Last fortnight, I had met him and told him of the ground realities of my constituency...sometimes difficult political decisions needs to be taken," he said.

He added that his aim is to work for development of Mumbai and Maharashtra and not to "break a party".

Ahir is the nephew of jailed underworld don Arun Gawli.

Both Aditya and Ahir said that they had been critics of each other but the aim was development of Mumbai.

Sachin Bhau, as he is popularly known, is associated with several social causes and is the founder of Shree Sankalp Prathistan, a charitable trust that hosts the Worli Festival and grand Dahi Handi celebrations. His wife, Sangeeta Ahir, is a producer and heads the Mangal Murti Films.