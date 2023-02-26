Need to make Mumbai of international standard: Shinde

Need to make Mumbai of international standard, no need to make it like Shanghai: Eknath Shinde

Shinde further said he will not to respond to criticism as he prefers to work rather than talk

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 26 2023, 20:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 20:22 ist
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said there is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai, but the need is to focus on making the metropolis a city of international standard.

Shinde also said they need to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, to remove the "clout of certain contractors" and provide better roads and services to the people.

He was speaking at a public function where he launched works on 320 different projects in Mumbai.

Also Read | Need to keep good relations with Centre, work happens on ground, not online: Shinde taunts Uddhav

"There is no need to dream of making Mumbai like Shanghai. We need to make the city of international standard. We are also setting up several sewage treatment plants which would treat the used water and release only clean water into the sea," he said.

Shinde further said he will not to respond to criticism as he prefers to work rather than talk. "If you level one allegation against me, I will carry out 10 good works in Mumbai city in response," he said.

The chief minister also took a dig at Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut's daily morning media interaction, comparing it to a "mill siren".

"Earlier, Mumbai used to have mill sirens to which everyone used to pay attention. Now, there is only one siren and nobody needs to pay any attention to it it," he quipped without taking Raut's name.

Also Read | Shinde-Fadnavis govt to launch tourism circuit dedicated to Savarkar

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said as they were starting works on a number of works in one go, Mumbaikars will face inconvenience and traffic congestion for next months.

"But once all the roads are properly constructed, there will be no traffic jams and pollution will be under control," he said.

"Whatever work we try to start in Mumbai, some people immediately react and claim the same work was started by them. This is a very wrong and unhealthy habit," Fadnavis said, apparently targeting the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Mumbai
shanghai
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
BMC
Uddhav Thackeray

What's Brewing

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Zeenat Aman brings up B-Town pay gap in Insta post

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Ekta Kapoor backs Akshay Kumar after 'Selfiee' debacle

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Kareena Kapoor's look test for '3 Idiots' revealed

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

 