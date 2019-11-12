New political combination emerging: Uddhav Thackeray

Hinting at a larger anti-BJP coalition, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said that a new "political combination" is emerging and it would take some time.

A day after Shiv Sena snapped ties with BJP and started formal talks with Congress and NCP, Uddhav, the son of late Bal Thackeray, said that he was shocked that his party was not given much time to muster support.

In sharp criticism, he said: "We asked for two days time but the honorable governor has given us six months time (referring to President's rule)...why worry, we would get support. There is nothing to worry about."

Uddhav's statement came after he met his MLAs at a Mumbai resort, where they have been kept to avoid any overtures from the BJP.

Referring to the 50-50 power-sharing formula and rotation of CM's chair, he said that Shiv Sena was to go alone in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls but had an alliance after the assurance. "They went back on their words," he reiterated.

On the talks with Congress-NCP, he said: "Just like they (Congress and NCP), we (Shiv Sena) also needs a clarity on the common minimum Programme ," he said, adding that the "Sena contacted the Congress and the NCP for first time on Monday which negates the BJP's charge that Sena was in touch with these two parties since poll results.