Nigerian arrested with cocaine worth Rs 1.50 crore

A Nigerian national has been arrested with cocaine worth around Rs 1.50 crore here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Diata Gerome, was apprehended from Nalla Sopara on Wednesday afternoon, Palghar district police PRO Hemant Katkar said.

During a body search, the 31-year-old Nigerian was allegedly found in possession of 1.496 kgs of cocaine worth around Rs 1.50 crore, he said.

His accomplice, identified as Obashi Paul Obagana, escaped from the spot and efforts are on to nab him, Katkar said.

Gerome has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.