No fight over seat-sharing in MVA: Jayant Patil

No fight over seat-sharing in MVA, NCP is conducting internal review: Jayant Patil

Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2023, 01:24 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 01:24 ist
Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil. Credit: PTI File Photo

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil on Tuesday said there was no fight among the three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena were yet to start talks on seat-sharing, he told reporters here. “There is no conflict over seat-sharing among the three parties of the MVA as we have not yet started any kind of discussions. The NCP has held internal review for some Lok Sabha seats and a similar meeting will take place tomorrow as well,” he said.

Also Read | MVA allies to explain SC verdict to people on Maharashtra political crisis

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut's statement that his party would contest 18 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Patil said, “It is natural for any political party to stake claim to the seats it had contested in the previous election." Several Lok Sabha members who are with chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are keen on contesting on the BJP ticket in 2024, Patil claimed. "If it happens, their supporters will go back to the original Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray,” he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NCP
Jayant Patil
MVA
India News
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 