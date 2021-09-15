No terror threat to Mumbai, Maharashtra: Dilip Walse-Patil

Amid reports of Mumbai as a possible terror target again, the Maharashtra government said that the city and state are absolutely safe.

After the Delhi Police’s Special Cell busted a “Pakistan-backed terror module” by arresting six persons, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil held a high-level meeting with officials including Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and additional director general of police Vineet Agarwal, who heads the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

“Some terror suspects have been arrested from Delhi & other parts of the country. A meeting was held in which officials gave me all the necessary information,” he said.

"The matter is sensitive in nature and we cannot reveal any more information at this time as it may hamper the investigation," said Patil.

Agrawal categorically said that no reconnaissance had been done in Mumbai nor any weapons or explosives found. “We keep getting terror alerts… But as far as this case is concerned, Mumbai and Maharashtra are safe,” the ATS said.

