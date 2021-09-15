No terror threat to Mumbai: Dilip Walse-Patil

No terror threat to Mumbai, Maharashtra: Dilip Walse-Patil

Dilip Walse-Patil held a high-level meeting with officials including Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 15 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 17:11 ist
A general view of Mumbai. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Amid reports of Mumbai as a possible terror target again, the Maharashtra government said that the city and state are absolutely safe. 

After the Delhi Police’s Special Cell busted a “Pakistan-backed terror module” by arresting six persons, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil held a high-level meeting with officials including Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and additional director general of police Vineet Agarwal, who heads the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

“Some terror suspects have been arrested from Delhi & other parts of the country. A meeting was held in which officials gave me all the necessary information,” he said. 

"The matter is sensitive in nature and we cannot reveal any more information at this time as it may hamper the investigation," said Patil.

Agrawal categorically said that no reconnaissance had been done in Mumbai nor any weapons or explosives found. “We keep getting terror alerts… But as far as this case is concerned, Mumbai and Maharashtra are safe,” the ATS said. 

Check out the latest DH videos here: 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Grey, blue, green: The chromatics of a hydrogen economy

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

DH Toon | Remembering 'Abba Jaan' of the nation

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

Fossil of land-roaming whale species found in Egypt

 