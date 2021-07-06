Panel gets time for report on notices to Arnab, Kangana

Notices against Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut: Maharashtra panel gets more time to submit report

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 06 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 15:17 ist
Arnab Goswami (L) and Kangana Ranaut were issued breach of privilege notices last year. Credit: PTI File Photos

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended time for the privileges committee to submit its report on the breach of privilege notices against journalist Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut till the last day of the next Legislature session.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had submitted the breach of privilege notices against Goswami and Ranaut to the office of the state Assembly speaker on September 7 last year. On Tuesday, the motion to extend the time frame was moved by Deepak Kesarkar (Shiv Sena), who heads the privileges committee, and was approved by a voice vote in the House.

Sarnaik last year accused Goswami and Ranaut of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in connection with the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The MLA had a spat with Ranaut in the past after she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Arnab Goswami
Kangana Ranaut

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film

Ranveer, Alia to lead Karan Johar's next film

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Stan Swamy's family may not see him one last time

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Smart foam material helps robotic hand to self-repair

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

Are you looking forward to these Ranveer Singh movies?

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

RIP Stan Swamy: The man who fought till his last breath

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic, Federer into Wimbledon quarter-finals

 