Nurse loses arm and leg after getting run over by goods train in Thane

Nurse run over by train in Thane, loses arm and leg

The nurse was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Sion in Mumbai.

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 24 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 14:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 53-year-old nurse lost one of her arms and a leg after she was run over by a train at Asangaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, a GRP official said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Vidya Vakharikar, was in a hurry to board a train to reach Sion in Mumbai where she works in the hospital.

"In the rush to reach the platform at Asangaon railway station, the nurse decided to take a shortcut (by crossing the tracks). As she was passing under a stationary goods train, it started moving leaving Vakharikar wounded with serious injuries," the Government Railway Police official said.

Maharashtra
India News
Thane

